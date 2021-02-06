GOP Missouri lawmaker indicted on fraud refuses to resign

Rep. Tricia Derges in an email to the House speaker this week wrote that her “innocence will prevail." The Republican from the southeastern Missouri city of Nixa said her lawyer “has this handled.”

“This is very much about innocence. I have done absolutely nothing," Derges wrote in a Wednesday email to the speaker. "You are certainly aware of how a grand jury works. I believe the famous saying 'they can (indict) a ham sandwich' has certainly been demonstrated and used in my case."