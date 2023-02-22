GOP Oklahoma lawmakers join call for death penalty pause

Oklahoma has executed more inmates per capita than any other state since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976. Since that time 10 death row inmates have walked free after being acquitted at a new trial or because prosecutors declined to refile charges that were dismissed by a court.

Opposition to the death penalty, even among conservatives, is growing across the U.S., said Richard Dieter, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions.

“Conservatives have a platform for life, and life is on the line here in these cases, so it’s not totally surprising,” Dieter said.

Public support and use of the death penalty in 2022 continued its more than two-decade decline in the U.S., but support remains high in Oklahoma. A state ballot question in 2016 on whether to enshrine the death penalty in the Oklahoma Constitution received more than 65% of the vote.

Still, McDugle cited a recent Oklahoma poll that suggests that support wanes considerably when respondents are offered sentencing options like life in prison with or without parole.

Oklahoma has carried out eight executions since resuming lethal injections in October 2021 following a six-year moratorium after problems with drug mix-ups and a botched lethal injection in 2014.

Attorney General Drummond last month asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to slow the rapid pace of executions, which the court agreed to do.

Drummond said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that while he recognizes the death penalty is a legal punishment in Oklahoma, he wonders if families of murder victims would suffer less if their loved one's killer was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“I wonder if the family wouldn’t be able to just flip the switch and start healing knowing this guy is never coming out,” Drummond said. “I talked to every one of these families, and it’s like they’re on an emotional yo-yo.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP