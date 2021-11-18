GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical

Much of the hearing's attention was on two moderate Democratic senators who sit on the Banking Committee: Jon Tester of Montana and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republicans are united in their opposition to Omarova's nomination and Toomey and others tried to paint Omarova as a radical choice in order to dissuade Tester and Sinema giving support.

In his questioning, Toomey appeared to remain skeptical of Omarova's nomination, saying he still had “significant concerns” even after meeting with her privately. Toomey focused most of his questioning on Omarova's previous opposition to a bipartisan law that removed some of the framework enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Toomey was a co-sponsor of that law.

Omarova said she now sees merit in the law, particularly how it lessened the regulatory paperwork needed by small community banks.

Omarova was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. She has worked primarily as a lawyer and, for the last several years, at Cornell University as a professor of law. Over the years she has testified numerous times as an expert witness on financial regulation. She worked briefly in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Republicans on the committee focused their questioning or or statements on her past writings and public comments.

Last year, she published a paper arguing for an overhaul of the nation’s banking system that would expand the Federal Reserve’s role by allowing the central bank to hold consumer deposits. Proponents of such a move say the Fed could extend credit more quickly when needed to individual accounts during times of economic downturns. Following the Great Recession, banks hoarded deposits and did little lending to rebuild their balance sheets.