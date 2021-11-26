GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

"Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up," Omar tweeted late Thursday. "Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout."

“Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny and shouldn’t be normalized,” Omar continued. “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”

Telephone calls and emails seeking comment from Boebert and Omar weren’t immediately returned Friday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Boebert’s remarks in a Friday statement urging GOP House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders to repudiate Boebert's remarks.

It said Boebert’s allusion to a backpack is an “Islamophobic smear that all Muslims are terrorists,” as well as her use of the term “jihad squad.”

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, CAIR's national deputy director, told CNN Friday that "to make this disgusting joke, misuse an Islamic term, is beyond the pale." Mitchell explained that "jihad" is a sacred term referring to "any struggle taken up for the sake of God," including charity work and fighting for social justice.

Omar and Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib sometimes refer to themselves as “the squad.”