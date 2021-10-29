GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won't seek reelection

Republicans are well-positioned to pick up the House majority in next year’s midterm elections, but the departure of Kinzinger and other more traditional conservatives casts a shadow over the party now led by Trump.

The former president’s influence remains strong on GOP voters and Kinzinger’s criticisms of Trump would have become difficult to overcome as his district was being redistricted to lean more Republican.

The Illinois Republican became increasingly critical of his own party since the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. At the invitation of Democrats, he defied his leadership to join Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as a member of the House committee investigating the attack.

He said the country is “poisoned” and “we must unplug from the mistruths we’ve been fed.”