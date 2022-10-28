GOP's Burgess Owens agrees to debate in Utah reelection bid

Owens, a former NFL player and one of two Black Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives, is heavily favored to win the race in Utah's 4th Congressional District that has historically swung between Democrats and Republicans until GOP lawmakers redrew its boundaries in last year's once-in-a-decade redistricting process to make it lean more Republican.

Former President Donald Trump won the district by nine percentage points in 2020, but would have won by 26 percentage points under its new boundaries.