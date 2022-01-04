GOP's Elder to raise funds for Congress, skip Newsom rematch

"The radical left’s woke agenda is destroying America," he said. “At the federal level, Democrat leadership is hell bent on ruining the economy, either through massive inflation or draconian mandates for workers and employers."

His decision to avoid another showdown with Newsom was not surprising, given California's strong Democratic tilt. Republicans have not won a statewide race in the state since 2006, and Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by nearly 2-to-1.

An unusual set of circumstances conspired last year to leave Newsom imperiled in the recall, including public angst over long-shuttered schools and businesses during the pandemic, a massive unemployment benefits fraud scandal and fallout from the disclosure that he attended a birthday party with friends and lobbyists at an opulent restaurant while telling state residents to spurn social gatherings and stay home for safety.

In the end, Newsom comfortably beat back the recall drive. Elder easily finished first among potential replacement candidates, carrying nearly half the vote, though the tally among replacement candidates was rendered irrelevant after the recall failed.

Elder, 69, who could have become the state’s first Black governor, outshined his GOP rivals in the recall by hewing to a conservative-libertarian message that was an uneasy fit with many of the state's moderate and liberal voters.

He's a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, a reviled figure in California outside his conservative base. Elder is critical of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and supports expanding oil extraction, positions out of step with a majority of voters in the state. He has spoken in opposition to the minimum wage, and is critical of gun control.