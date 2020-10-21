GOP's Romney, long a Trump critic, voted — but not for Trump

"I did not vote for President Trump,” the Utah senator told CNN. He did not say whom he did vote for.

It was the latest chapter in the bitter history between the two men, who represent two wings of the modern Republican Party. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, has said publicly that the New York real estate magnate is unfit for the presidency. In 2016, Romney wrote in the name of his wife, Ann, rather than vote for Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee.