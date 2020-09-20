Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars 33-30

The Jaguars outgained Tennessee 480-354, but they wouldn't score again.

Jadeveon Clowney, the Titans' big free agent signee at the end of the preseason, also pressured Minshew into throwing incomplete on third down, forcing a punt with 3:29 left. Then the Titans' defense came up with the final turnover.

Undrafted rookie James Robinson also ran for a TD and 102 yards.

The Jaguars revamped their defense determined to defend Derrick Henry better after the 2019 NFL rushing leader had run for 498 yards against them since the start of the 2018 season, most the Titans running back has had against any AFC South team. They held him to 84 yards on 24 carries.

So the Titans turned to Tannehill, the quarterback who led the NFL in 2019 with a 117.5 passer rating.

Tannehill opened the game finding a wide-open Jonnu Smith for 63 yards before hitting Smith for a 13-yard TD two plays later. Tannehill added a 9-yard TD pass to Corey Davis on the next drive and threw a 4-yarder to Smith late in the first half. He also tossed an 18-yard TD to Adam Humphries in the third.

TANNEHILL’S DAY

The Titans quarterback set a franchise record with two TD passes within the first 10 minutes. It was his 10th straight game with at least two TDs, breaking the mark he had held with Marcus Mariota who first set the record in 2016.

Tannehill also leads the NFL since Week 7 of last season with 10 straight games with at least two TDs and no interceptions. Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of Baltimore and Drew Brees of New Orleans went into Week 2 with six such games.

INJURIES

Jaguars center Brandon Linder went down on the opening drive of the third quarter with a knee injury and limped to the sideline where he needed help to the bench. He did not return and was replaced by Tyler Shatley.

Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph hurt a leg in the second half and did not return. Center Ben Jones limped to the sideline early in the fourth quarter but returned.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host Miami.

Titans: Visit Minnesota.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jack Crawford for a 20-yard loss in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) makes a catch as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (33) and cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) passes as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) is congratulated by free safety Kevin Byard (31) after Fulton intercepted a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) runs back an interception as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) tries to tackle him in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) catches a pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) for a 63-yard gain in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Joe Schobert (47) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski