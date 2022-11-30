Gov. DeSantis book 'The Courage to Be Free' coming Feb. 28

Wednesday's announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis' decisive reelection victory and likely will add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has already declared his candidacy and warned DeSantis that he will reveal information "that won't be very flattering" should the governor oppose him.

According to Broadside, DeSantis will cover everything from his childhood to his service in the Iraq War to his years as Florida governor, when he made opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and the fight against "woke" culture centerpieces of his first term.