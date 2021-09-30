Gov. Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

“Tens of millions of Americans struggle with dyslexia — including me," Newsom said in a statement. "My dyslexia was particularly difficult when I was a kid. I wondered why my younger sister quickly finished her homework while I struggled. Reading aloud in front of the class filled me with heart-pounding fear and anxiety.

"My self-esteem and my grades suffered until I learned about dyslexia and strategies for dealing with it; so I wrote this book in hopes of helping support young people struggling with learning disabilities.”