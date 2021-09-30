dayton-daily-news logo
Gov. Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

13 minutes ago
The latest news about California Governor Gavin Newsom is less dramatic but more personal than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is more personal, if less dramatic, than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago.

He has written a children's book.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom's “Ben and Emma's Big Hit” is scheduled for Dec. 7. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson, the book draws upon Newsom's dyslexia in telling of a boy named Ben and his struggles in school. The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.

“Tens of millions of Americans struggle with dyslexia — including me," Newsom said in a statement. "My dyslexia was particularly difficult when I was a kid. I wondered why my younger sister quickly finished her homework while I struggled. Reading aloud in front of the class filled me with heart-pounding fear and anxiety.

"My self-esteem and my grades suffered until I learned about dyslexia and strategies for dealing with it; so I wrote this book in hopes of helping support young people struggling with learning disabilities.”

Newsom will donate all proceeds to the International Dyslexia Association.

