Governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict

Attorney General John Formella said he believes the state proved its case.

“Mr. Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty of the charges in this case and held responsible for causing seven deaths and numerous injuries,” he said. “We thank the Court and the jurors for their service, and while we are extremely disappointed, we respect the verdict and our system of justice.”

The New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense lawyers said Formella’s comments violated professional standards and that both statements criticizing the verdict could deter future jury service.

“These statements are irresponsible, dangerous, disrespectful to the jurors and damaging to the integrity of the criminal legal system,” the group said in a statement. “They are also contrary to rules designed to protect the rights of the accused and protect jurors from undue influence and harassment.”

According to those rules, prosecutors should avoid comments that criticize the jury’s actions or verdict and should “respectfully accept acquittals.” Formella’s spokesman, Michael Garrity, pointed to the last sentence of the attorney general’s statement when asked to respond to the defense lawyers, while Sununu’s spokesman said the governor stands by his comments.

But the defense lawyers said their comments could cause problems for future trials.

“Must our jurors fear public excoriation by the governor and chief law enforcement officer if they find (as jurors did here) that the State failed to meet its burden?” they said. “That our Governor would so loudly put his thumb on the scale is an abuse of his platform and his office. Agree or disagree, the jury here did its job and their decision deserves respect rather than public condemnation.”

