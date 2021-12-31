Governor gives 'Jeopardy' contestant a 2nd chance at clue

“Here in New York we actually believe in second chances,” Hochul said before introducing Ben Walthall, the Brooklyn resident who failed to buzz in on the clue, “In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York state.”

The clue was read again Friday by a Hochul staff member who at first said “first female president” and then corrected himself to “governor of New York state.” Walthall correctly responded, “Who is Kathy Hochul?”