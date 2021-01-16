Governors' anger grows as federal vaccine stockpile vanishes

— Organizers of the Boston Marathon aren't letting the indefinite postponement of the race keep them from trying to keep runners — always a close-knit group — from staying connected. The Boston Athletic Association launched a virtual Athletes' Village in the hopes that would-be racers will use it as a digital hub to share training tips, seek out coaching and compete against each other in monthly challenges. Other World Major marathons are also connecting their runners virtually. The New York Road Runners, which administers the TCS New York City Marathon, is offering online strength and exercise classes to try to foster a sense of camaraderie among athletes who would normally do those activities in a group setting.

— The pandemic has led some New Yorkers to seek out more space in the suburbs and beyond, and has made it harder to find affordable housing in places such as Stamford, Connecticut. For the first time in three years, more people moved to Connecticut in 2020 than left it. Thomas Madden, director of economic development for Stamford, said that in a typical month before the pandemic, there were roughly $80 million to $110 million in housing sales. That shot up to $146 million in August, $152 million in September and $157 million in November. And late last month, all those buyers, including many willing to pay in cash, left the New York City suburb with just five single-family houses for sale at less than $400,000.