Govt accuses Facebook of discriminating against US workers

The Justice Department announced the suit Thursday, alleging that the tech giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions that the social medial giant reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards” authorizing them to work permanently.

“Facebook intentionally created a hiring system in which it denied qualified U.S. workers a fair opportunity to learn about and apply for jobs” that it instead sought to channel to temporary visa holders, the Justice Department said in a news release.