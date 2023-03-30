Gov't to start looking for bias in small business lending

“The impact of the rule will be in the comprehensive data that it produces, which can be used by lenders, borrowers, and the broader public to achieve better credit outcomes for small businesses and communities across the country,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the bureau, in a prepared statement.

Small business create roughly 60% of new jobs in the U.S., and the U.S. government puts billions of dollars of resources into supporting the creation of new businesses. During the pandemic, Congress gave $800 billion to small business through the Paycheck Protection Program to keep them operating.

While the bureau has issued its final rule on this issue, it make take a few years for the public to get access to the data. Banks will have to implement systems internally to start collecting the data, regulators will need systems to ingest it, and there will be a waiting period before the data is released.

Banks that originate at least 2,500 small business loans annually must start collecting the data in October 2024, with smaller banks having to collect the data in 2025 and 2026 depending on their size.