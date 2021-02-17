Graceland plans in-person events during Elvis Week

Presley's Graceland is preparing to host visitors and offer in-person events for Elvis Week from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17. Organizers said public health protocols will be in place, including the requirement of masks, temperature screenings and socially distanced seating.

The event will feature appearances by celebrities and musicians, live concerts, panel discussions, parties, bus excursions and the Elvis Presley tribute artist contest, officials with Elvis Presley Enterprises said. The keystone event, once again, will be a candlelight vigil as fans visit his grave.