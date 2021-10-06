Graffiti in English and German found on Auschwitz barracks

“This incident, at such a major and significant site of the atrocities of the Holocaust, constitutes an attack not only on the memory of the victims, but also on the survivors and any person with a conscience,” Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said in a statement Wednesday.

"It is also yet another painful reminder that more must be done to raise awareness about the Holocaust and to educate the public and the younger generation regarding the dangers of antisemitism and Holocaust denial and distortion,” Dayan said.

Some 1.1 million people, mostly European Jews but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others died in the gas chambers or from hunger, disease and forced labor at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The site was turned into a museum and memorial not long after World War II ended. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, it had more than 2 million visitors.

