Graham says he's told Trump to 'speak up' on COVID vaccines

Graham declined to talk about the Manchin event on Thursday, except to say that “everybody there was vaccinated.” Long a proponent of vaccination, Graham received his shots in December.

Graham is a longtime ally of Trump, who received the vaccine earlier this year. This week, former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times that he wished that Trump had gotten the shot publicly, so that his supporters could “see how much trust and confidence he has” in the vaccines.

In March, Trump said on Fox News that he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.”

But last month at a rally in Phoenix, Trump told supporters that he felt some people were not taking the vaccine because they “don’t trust” President Joe Biden and stressed people’s “freedoms 100 percent” to do what they felt best.

On Thursday, Graham said he had just gotten off the phone with Trump, who had been checking on him every day during his illness. He applauded Trump's work to develop the vaccine and said he saw vaccination as mandatory for the country to regain its footing.

“He's very proud of that accomplishment,” Graham said. “From a conservative person's point of view, we should do all we can as a nation to get our economy back up and running and to protect our way of life.”

Recognizing that taking the vaccine might be a “sacrifice” for some, Graham said the task paled in comparison with others that have been required of Americans in the past.

“No one’s being asked to go off to fight radical Islam or fight a foreign enemy. We’re being asked to make responsible medical decisions," Graham said. “Take the vaccine.”

