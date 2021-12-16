Graham's 61-footer at the buzzer leads Pelicans past Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a 3 with 28 seconds remaining to cut New Orleans' lead to 106-105, but Ingram hit a contested mid-range jumper on the other end with 7.2 seconds left to push the Pelicans' lead back up to three.

The Pelicans fouled Gilgeous-Alexander intentionally to prevent him from shooting a 3. Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to cut New Orleans' lead to 108-107.

Ingram was fouled with 4.5 seconds left, and he made two free throws to make it a three-point game, setting up the final sequence.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Turned the ball over six times in the first quarter. ... Ingram scored 10 points in the second quarter. ... Made just 24 of 36 free throws.

Thunder: Guard Lu Dort sat out with a sprained left ankle. ... Shot just one free throw in the first half. ... Rookie guard Tre Mann fouled out after a Thunder coaches' challenge took a foul away from Gilgeous-Alexander and transferred it to him. Mann scored nine points in 23 minutes.

UP NEXT

___

___

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dunks between Oklahoma City forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) and center Mike Muscala (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots as Oklahoma City guard Ty Jerome, right, defends, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart, left, and forward Herbert Jones, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) shoots as Oklahoma City center Mike Muscala (33) defends, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)