Grammys 2024: SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, 'Barbie' win early awards as stars begin arriving

The first of three new categories in 2024, best pop dance recording, was given out shortly afterward and went to Kylie Minogue for “Padam Padam" — her first win in 18 years.

About 80 Grammys will be handed out pre-broadcast, which included Regional Mexican star Peso Pluma winning his first Grammy for his first and only nomination, for best música Mexicana album for his "Genesis."

Billie Eilish and Finneas arrived early in the afternoon to collect their trophy for best song written for visual media, awarded to the brother-sister duo for their "Barbie" ballad "What Was I Made For."

“This is shocking to me,” Eilish said. “I was expecting to turn right back around and leave.”

“I want to thank our parents, our dad, who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation for much of our childhood to keep food on the table,” said Finneas.

Women outpace men in the major categories, so expect to see a spotlight on its female nominees as the night continues.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fourth year in a row, history could be made, and unlike those other award shows, the Grammys doubles as a concert featuring the biggest artists in the world.

HOW TO WATCH

The main show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t be able to stream the ceremony until the next day.

E! will broadcast its “Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys” show, with a mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews starting at 6 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan.

The Associated Press is streaming a red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It is available on YouTube, Twitter and the AP's website beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

THE NOMINEES

SZA is the lead contender with nine nominations, followed closely by Victoria Monét and Bridgers with seven. Bridgers' band boygenius has six, as does Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff.

"Barbie" fans have a reason to celebrate. Just like its performance at the box office, the film will make its presence known at the Grammys: Music from the hit film's soundtrack earned 11 nominations, including nabbing four of the five slots in the visual media song category.

There are a few history-making opportunities as well: A Black woman hasn't won album of the year since 1999, when “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was awarded the top prize. This year, SZA or Janelle Monae could change that.

If Taylor Swift takes home album of the year, she breaks the record of the artist with the most wins, ever, with four. Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus may win their first Grammys.

If Victoria Monét 's "Hollywood" wins best traditional R&B performance, her 2-year-old daughter Hazel will become the youngest Grammy winner. Karol G could become the first female artist to ever win in the best música urbana album category if she wins for "Mañana Será Bonito." Jack Antonoff could tie Babyface as the producer with the most consecutive wins in the producer of the year, non-classical category with a third win in 2024.

WHO WILL PERFORM?

A lot of people! The list includes: SZA, a first-ever Grammys performance from Joni Mitchell, and five-time Grammy winner and 23-time nominee Billy Joel.

The lineup also includes Grammy winners and current nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

