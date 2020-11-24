Grammys announce 1st batch of nominees for 2021 show

Mason Jr. kicked off the hourlong event announcing the nominees for non-classical best engineered album and non-classical producer of the year, which include Jack Antonoff, Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus and Andrew Watt. Last year, Billie Eilish's brother Finneas, who produces her music and co-writes her songs with her, won the honor.

Mason Jr. also announced nominees for best remixed recording, classical best engineered Album and classical producer of the year.