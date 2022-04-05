Grammys barely move the needle in television ratings

On the sports front, the much-awaited NCAA Final Four contest between Duke and North Carolina reached a total of 16.25 million people Saturday night over several Turner cable networks, Nielsen said.

Sunday's NCAA championship game in women's basketball, won by South Carolina over Connecticut, was seen by 4.47 million people on ESPN.

CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 5.3 million viewers. ABC had 3.2 million, NBC had 2.4 million, Fox had 2.1 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 920,000.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network in prime time, averaging 2.5 million viewers. TBS had 1.99 million, ESPN had 1.67 million, TNT had 1.47 million and HGTV had 1.1 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 8.4 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 5 million.

For the week of March 28-April 3, the top 20 prime time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, TBS, 9.87 million.

2. “Grammy Awards” (8 to 10:53 p.m. Eastern), CBS, 9.59 million.

3. "Grammy Awards" (10:54 to 11:30 p.m.), CBS, 8.76 million.

4. “FBI,” CBS, 7.58 million.

5. “NCAA Pregame Show,” TBS, 7.24 million.

6. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.93 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.83 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.48 million.

9. NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Turner, 6.38 million.

10. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.23 million.

11. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.22 million.

12. “NCIS: Hawai'i,” CBS, 6.13 million.

13. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.84 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

15. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.66 million.

16. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.63 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.42 million.

18. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.13 million.

19. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.02 million.

20. “911,” Fox, 4.97 million.