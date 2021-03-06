Grammys to partner with Berklee, ASU for study on women

The academy, which puts on the annual Grammy Awards, said the lack of female creators in music is “one of the most urgent issues in the industry today." The organization says the data it collects “will be utilized to develop and empower the next generation of women music creators."

The Grammys have been criticized over the years for awarding and nominating more men than women. Part of that is because the awards show honors not just performers, but also producers and engineers — positions dominated by men.