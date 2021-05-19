Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen

The government also has put serious limits on how much fun can be had. Restaurants are can fill only 50% of their outdoor seating areas and put no more than six people at a table. Movie theaters must limit audiences to 35% of capacity, while museums must restrict entry so there is 8 square meters of space (86 square feet) per visitor.

The government plans to extend the curfew until 11 p.m. and to permit indoor dining at restaurants and bistros starting on June 9. The final phase of the three-stage reopening plan is scheduled for June 30, when the curfew will end and all other restrictions will be lifted, if pandemic conditions allow.

France has recorded more than 108,000 deaths due to COVID-19, among the highest tolls in Europe. But deaths, admissions to critical care units and the coronavirus infection rate are on the decline.

“What counts is the dynamic,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said this week on BFMTV. Vaccinations “have changed the givens.”

About 40% of France's adult population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Rain or shine, restrictions or not, a good number of people are expected to take advantage of their new freedom on Wednesday.

At least that's what Jérôme Haeffelin, the owner of Le Ponthieu, a Right Bank bistro in a crowded district of Paris, hopes. He invested 20,000 euros ($24,000) to create an outdoor terrace.

“We’ll try hard to enforce (the rules), to stack the odds in our favor and stay open in the long run,” Haeffelin said.

Restaurant workers repair an awning of a restaurant, in Paris, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

A restaurant worker cleans the windows of a restaurant in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

A restaurant worker wipes the menu board of a restaurant, in Bayonne, southwestern France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain restrictions. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

A restaurant worker cleans the awning of a restaurant near Gare de Lyon Station, in Paris, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

People walk past the Sunset's Cafe terrace in Rennes, western France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain restrictions. (AP Photo/David Vincent) Credit: David Vincent Credit: David Vincent

A restaurant worker prepares outdoor tables at a restaurant in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

A restaurant worker prepares the new terrace of the Mirlitantouille's restaurant in Rennes, western France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain restrictions. (AP Photo/David Vincent) Credit: David Vincent Credit: David Vincent

Museum workers remove protection on a painting on the eve of the Modern Art museum reopening in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, May, 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

A restaurant worker cleans the windows of a restaurant in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

A view of a restaurant terraces ready to open in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The outdoor terraces of France's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler