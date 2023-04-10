Grand jury weighs charges for police in Jayland Walker death

After taking over the investigation last summer at the request of Akron police, prosecutors with the Ohio attorney general’s office will present the case to the grand jury this week.

City leaders have been meeting with community leaders, church groups, activists and business owners ahead of the grand jury meeting while also preparing for potential protests.

The city is considering setting up a designated protest zone downtown outside the city hall building, where workers already have put plywood over the first-floor windows. There's also temporary fencing around the county courthouse.

“We're not anticipating violence, but we’re preparing for anything,” said Stephanie Marsh, a city spokesperson. “We don’t know how folks are going to feel and how they're going to react.”

Walker's death received widespread attention from activists, including from the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The NAACP and an attorney for Walker's family called for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. The department responded by saying it was monitoring the case.