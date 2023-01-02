dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greece: Baby's body found in dam; mother arrested

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her baby daughter in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A woman has been arrested in northern Greece after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead in an irrigation dam, police said Monday.

The 29-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't provided by authorities, is due to appear before a public prosecutor later Monday to face murder charges. Police rescuers found the baby’s body in the Aliakmonas Dam, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Athens.

Police said the suspect had received psychiatric treatment at a public hospital in the past and that the girl’s disappearance had been reported by relatives.

The woman, who lives with her mother and grandfather in a village near the northern city of Veroia, was last seen with her child on New Year’s Eve and left the home after ordering a taxi.

She told police during questioning that she had left her daughter at the viewing area of the dam, 18 kilometers (11 miles) from her home, authorities said.

In Other News
1
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
2
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
3
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican
4
Police: Gunmen attack Kashmir village, killing 4 civilians
5
Russia presses its Ukraine strategy, fires 40 drones at Kyiv
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top