Greece: Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

Health Ministry officials said all victim identifications would be carried out by cross-matching DNA samples from relatives, choosing not to use visual identification because so many of the victims were burned and dismembered.

Police early Friday searched a rail coordination office in the central Greek city of Larissa, removing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.

The facility's 59-year-old station manager, who has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of negligent manslaughter, is due to testify before a public prosecutor on Saturday.

Flags, meanwhile, at the ancient Acropolis, parliament and other public buildings remained at half staff on the third day of national mourning, while national rail services were halted by a strike for a second day.

Rail unions say the network was poorly maintained despite rail service upgrades to provide faster trains in recent years.

Greece's center-right government had been expected Friday to call national elections for early April, but the announcement and likely date of the poll is now set to be delayed.

The passenger train involved in the crash was traveling along Greece's busiest route, from the capital Athens to the country's second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

___ Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Costas Kantouris in Thessaloniki, Greece contributed to this report.

