Greece: Extreme right group faces verdict at criminal trial

In Athens, police are being deployed as a number of rallies against the group are planned for when the session begins Wednesday at a high court located a few hundred meters from the city’s police headquarters in a central area of the capital.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Golden Dawn operated as a paramilitary group, with orders handed down from the party leadership to neighborhood organizations, and onto assault groups which carried out frequent attacks on migrants that often led to serious injury.

Attacks included raids on immigrants’ homes, street assaults and gangs boarding public buses to target dark-skinned passengers.

The human rights group Amnesty International, which took part in and helped organize a network to record racist violence in Greece, said Wednesday’s verdict would boost the efforts of those trying to prosecute hate crimes.

“The accusations against the leaders and members of Golden Dawn, including the murder of Pavlos Fyssas, expose a fissure that exists not just within Greece but across Europe and beyond,” said Nils Muiznieks, Europe director at Amnesty.

“The impact of this verdict, in what is an emblematic trial of an extreme far-right party with an aggressive anti-migrant and anti-human rights stance, will be felt far beyond Greece’s borders.”

Golden Dawn denies any direct link to the attacks and described the trial and charges brought against the party’s leadership as an “unprecedented conspiracy” that was aimed at cutting short its rise in popularity.

“Unfortunately for (our adversaries), the court’s decision tomorrow is based on the criminal case and not a political one,” Golden Dawn said Tuesday.

“All supporters await an acquittal tomorrow, a decision that will trigger an even more strident nationalist campaign to take our country back.”

Labor unions, migrant associations, groups representing gay, lesbian and transgender people, and left-wing political parties have all announced their intention to attend rallies Wednesday. ___ Follow Gatopoulos at https://www.twitter.com/dgatopoulos

FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2012 file photo, members of parliament from the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party are seated before a swearing in ceremony at the Greek parliament in Athens. Greek police officials they are planning to deploy about 2,000 officers around Athens as the leadership of the extreme right group Golden Dawn faces a landmark criminal trial verdict. Eighteen former lawmakers from the party founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization are among 69 defendants who have been on trial for the past five years. The verdict is expected Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015 file photo, Nikos Michaloliakos, the leader of the extreme far-right Golden Dawn political party, delivers his speech during a pre-election rally, in Athens. Greek police officials they are planning to deploy about 2,000 officers around Athens as the leadership of the extreme right group Golden Dawn faces a landmark criminal trial verdict. Eighteen former lawmakers from the party founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization are among 69 defendants who have been on trial for the past five years. The verdict is expected Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 4, 2014 file photo, Golden Dawn supporters hold the party flag and Greek national flags during a rally outside Parliament in Athens. Greek police officials they are planning to deploy about 2,000 officers around Athens as the leadership of the extreme right group Golden Dawn faces a landmark criminal trial verdict. Eighteen former lawmakers from the party founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization are among 69 defendants who have been on trial for the past five years. The verdict is expected Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 file photo, the head of Greece's extreme far-right Golden Dawn party Nikos Michaloliakos testifies in the Court of Athens as part of a long-running trial over the party's activities in which he and several former party lawmakers are accused of running a criminal organization. Greek police officials they are planning to deploy about 2,000 officers around Athens as the leadership of the extreme right group Golden Dawn faces a landmark criminal trial verdict. Eighteen former lawmakers from the party founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization are among 69 defendants who have been on trial for the past five years. The verdict is expected Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris