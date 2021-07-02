Greece: Far-right party's fugitive deputy leader jailed

Before his disappearance, Pappas had been released from pre-trial custody after the maximum 18-month period for which he could be held expired.

Pappas' lawyer, Pericles Stavrianakis, told reporters his client maintained that he was arrested while visiting the apartment and had not been hiding there. He did not give further details.

Golden Dawn was founded as a Nazi-inspired organization in the 1980s. A fringe group for years, it saw a surge in popularity during a 2010-2018 financial crisis that caused hardship for millions of Greeks.

They won national representation in four parliamentary elections between 2012 and 2019, rising to become the country’s third strongest political party.

“Greece’s democracy struggled to shed this poison, the toxic Golden Dawn,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said following Pappas’ arrest.

“The arrest of Christos Pappas brings this chapter, of this criminal organization, to an end.”

Police's anti-terrorism division vehicles leave the court, one transporting the fugitive deputy leader of Greece's extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas, in Athens, Friday, July 2, 2021. Pappas, a 59-year-old former lawmaker, has been jailed hours after his capture. He had been on the run for nearly nine months, disappearing before a court sentenced him to 13 years for participation in a criminal organization. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris