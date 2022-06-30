Greece formally requests to buy F-35 fighter jets from US

Speaking to reporters in Madrid during a NATO summit, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece intended to buy a squadron of the Lockheed Martin-made F-35s, with a possible option for a second squadron.

“Part of this procedure is the sending of the Letter of Request, which has occurred in recent days,” Mitsotakis said, stressing this was the start of a lengthy process and that Athens estimated it would not take delivery of the aircraft before 2027 or 2028.