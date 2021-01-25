Greece, France sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal

But Athens says it will continue a multibillion-euro program to upgrade its military following years of cuts because of the country's financial crisis.

France and the United States are in competition to provide the Greek navy with new frigates, while Greece's government recently approved plans to cooperate with Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems to create a new military flight academy in southern Greece.

“The upgrade in the capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force by means of both the acquisition of new fighter aircraft and the new state-of-the-art training center is critical for Greece to present a credible deterrence,” Michael Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told The Associated Press.

“It also provides Athens an enhanced ability to exercise more strategic autonomy when EU and NATO frameworks are deemed inadequate, making Greece more of a player in its own right.”

Starting in May, mandatory national service in the Greek Armed Forces will be increased from nine to 12 months to boost the number of people serving in uniform. Parly, who also met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced that France would join two Greek military exercises later this year, participating with Rafale jets from the French air force.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly, center, her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, second left, and the officials applaud after signing the Rafale warplane deal in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP) Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki

