Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade

But some student parades traditionally held in municipalities across the country were cancelled, especially in parts of northern Greece which have seen a spike in coronavirus infections, fueled by low vaccination rates in those areas.

Greece’s Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ochi Day, or No Day, marks the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis forces to enter Greek territory and take control of parts of it. The refusal led to an invasion by Italian troops hours later, marking the country’s entry into the war.