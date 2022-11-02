Greece: 1 more rescued from migrant boat sinking; 55 missing

A coast guard helicopter spotted the man in the sea on Wednesday, more than a day after the sailing boat reportedly carrying 68 people capsized and sank in rough seas between the islands of Evia and Andros, in the notoriously treacherous Kafireas Strait

The man, whose nationality wasn't immediately known, was picked up by a coast guard patrol boat and was to be transported to the town of Karystos in Evia, where the other 11 survivors, all men, had also been taken. They included six Egyptians, three Afghans and two Iranians, authorities said.