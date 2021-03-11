Greece outlines new coronavirus relief package

The new measures include a new round of interest-free loans for businesses suffering lower turnover in the first quarter of the year, and the possibility in some cases for up to 50% of these loans not being repaid and therefore turning into subsidies.

A rent exemption for affected businesses is also extended for March, while credit is extended for tax and social security contributions. Loan repayment assistance will be provided.

The measures, Mitsotakis said, “create the path for our safe transition to the post-coronavirus era.”

Greece has seen a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths in recent months, with its hospitals coming under increasing strain, particularly in the wider Athens region. As of Wednesday night, the country of about 11 million people had registered just over 212,000 total coronavirus cases and 6,886 deaths since the start of the pandemic. So far nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, with more than 383,000 people fully vaccinated with both doses.