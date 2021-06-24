Greece: Priest held for psychiatric exam after acid attack

The governing Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church described the attack as “abhorrent and unprecedented,” confirming that the suspect had been removed from the priesthood after holding the lower rank of deacon.

The attack was also condemned by Greece's government, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Police have not said what caustic substance was used in the attack but the suspect's lawyer described it as acid when talking to reporters outside a courthouse where the charges were being prepared.

“The suspect ... is a psychiatric patient who is taking strong medication,” his lawyer Andreas Theodoropoulos said. “He did not fully comprehend the consequences of his action ... but was responding to a perceived injustice.”

Three of the seven injured bishops were being treated at a plastic surgery department of a state-run hospital, while the other four were also being examined for eye damage.

