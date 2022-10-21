Greece: Sailboat carrying 75 migrants safely towed to port

A broad search and rescue operation was launched after the boat issued the distress call while sailing around 3 nautical miles (3.4 miles, 5.5 kilometers) south of Cape Maleas in the southern Peloponnese region, the coast guard said.

The vessel was safely towed to a nearby port early Friday morning and was found to have been carrying 75 people — 69 men and six women. Authorities did not have any immediate information on the passengers' nationalities, where the boat had set sail from or what its intended destination was.