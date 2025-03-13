Greece says ambitious Mediterranean power cable project is on track despite setbacks

The 1.9-billion-euro ($2.06 billion) project, backed by European Union funding, aims to link the power grids of the three Mediterranean nations through a submarine power cable. It would span some 1,210 kilometers (750 miles) and reach depths of 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) below sea level.

Despite its strategic importance, the project has encountered significant challenges, including financial disagreements and has also been complicated by ongoing maritime boundary disputes between Greece and Turkey.

The interconnector is aimed at enhancing energy security, supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“We recognize that interconnection projects are of critical importance for stability, energy security, and regional security,” Gerapetritis added. “Not just for our region, but for Europe as a whole.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP