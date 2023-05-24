Greece says it's investigating claim migrants were illegally deported back to Turkey

Mitsotakis on Tuesday accused the Turkish coast guard of “push-forwards,” claiming that they “aggressively push desperate people on inflatable boats ... to sea and (push) them into out territorial waters.”

The New York Times report was based on a video provided by an activist and made public two days before Greece's parliamentary election on Sunday — which Mitsotakis' center-right party won with a huge margin. But he will have to seek a new election in just over a month, because the electoral law didn't give him a governing majority.

The report alleged that in early April migrants were brought by van to a Lesbos beach and taken by speedboat to a coast guard vessel. The coast guard allegedly left the migrants on a raft at sea from which they were picked up by the Turkish coast guard and taken back to Turkey.

Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, on Tuesday said the EU has formally asked Athens to be “fully and independently” investigate the incident.

“It is necessary that proper follow-up is taken by Greek authorities,” she said, adding that the EU's executive branch “stands ready to take formal steps, as appropriate.”

Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said Monday that the EU border agency, Frontex, which helps Greece patrol its eastern sea borders, has rights officers who can help support an independent investigation.

“So far, we understand that they have not been able to identify this specific incident, but of course they can follow up on any serious incidents reported that have been filed,” she said.

Greece's coast guard has not responded to an AP request for comment on the new pushback allegations.

