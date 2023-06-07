BreakingNews
Woman found dead in Kettering home after man reports domestic incident from jail
X

Greece seeks assistance from rival Turkey over migration spike along border river

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
Greek officials have launched a series of high-level contacts with the newly elected government in Turkey in an effort to counter a surge in attempted crossings by migrants over a river that divides the two countries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials have launched a series of high-level contacts with the newly elected government in Turkey in an effort to counter a surge in attempted crossings by migrants over a river that divides the two countries.

Defense Minister Alkiviades Stephanis spoke on a call Wednesday with Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, officials in Athens said, a day after the foreign ministers of the two countries also spoke. Guler and other members of the new Turkish government were appointed following the recent reelection victory of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Patrols along the Evros River on the Greek side of the border have been intensified following a recent drop in the water level that makes migrant crossings easier.

The two NATO members have a number of longstanding disputes, including sea boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean and efforts to curb illegal migration to the European Union.

Greece in the past has accused Turkey of “instrumentalizing” migration to push for concessions from the EU, but officials in both capitals have struck a more conciliatory tone in recent months.

Haralambos Lalousis, the Greek public order minister, said he didn't believe that Turkey was behind the latest spike in migrant crossings

“No, I don’t think it is Turkey,” Lalousis said Tuesday on the eve of a tour of border areas.

Lalousis, a former Greek army chief and commander of forces based in the border region, said the armed forces were assisting patrols by the police.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

In Other News
1
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop 'Cop City' at the ballot box
2
Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve won't likely raise rates...
3
UN judges declare 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to stand...
4
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
5
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts near the edge of a new bull...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top