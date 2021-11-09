Greece sees new infection spike, rules out drastic measures

Plevris ruled out a new lockdown or an end to in-person school classes, and the government insists that vaccinated people will not face significant restrictions again.

About 61% of Greece’s population has been fully vaccinated, which is below the European Union average of 75%.

But health ministry officials said Monday that over the past seven days there’s been an 185% increase in first vaccination appointments and a 200% surge in booster shot appointments.

They linked the increases with new measures that took effect Saturday under which unvaccinated people can enter banks, government departments and most shops only if they show a recent negative COVID-19 test. The same applies to outdoor restaurant and cafe areas, while vaccinated people are allowed indoors at such establishments.

Unrestricted access is still allowed for supermarkets, food shops and pharmacies.

