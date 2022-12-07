Greece slams Turkey's 'repeated threats of war'

Tensions have mounted in recent years, particularly over exploratory drilling rights in areas of the Mediterranean Sea where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic zones, culminating in a naval standoff two years ago.

“Greece should not forget this,” Cavusoglu said. Those who sow the wind reap the storm. If you do not want peace, we will do what is necessary. One night, suddenly.”

Cavusoglu’s suggestion of coming suddenly one night has previously been used by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when threatening military action against Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq. Erdogan made good on that threat, with Turkey conducting several military operations against the militants in recent years. Erdogan recently began using the phrase also when referring to Greece.

“The statements of Turkish officials regarding the demilitarization of the Aegean islands have been repeatedly rejected in their entirety by a series of arguments,” the Greek foreign ministry said in its statement.

“The questioning of the sovereignty of the Greek islands and the increase in tension in the Aegean, through the threats of war, have been condemned in their entirety also by the international community,” the ministry said.