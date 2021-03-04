Greece: 'Surprise' aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area

“This latest event came from a section of the faultline that we had not considered to be active. It surprised us.”

The army set up tents in the area Wednesday after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region and was felt as far as Montenegro, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) to the north.

It caused no serious injuries, but scores of homes were damaged in several villages near Elasona.

Firefighters search inside a damaged house after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Fearful of returning to their homes, many thousands of people in central Greece spent the night outdoors after a powerful earthquake Wednesday, felt across the region leaving many damaged homes and public buildings.(AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras) Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

A firefighter checks a damaged house after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A Red Cross member with a sniffer dog searches inside a damaged house after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Local residents try to warm themselves in the early sunshine at a soccer field after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A girl standing outside a tent, uses a blanket to stay warm after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021.