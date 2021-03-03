Greece: Tougher lockdown rules target exercise cheats

COVID-19 infections remain on the rise in Greece, despite four months of lockdown measures. Greece reported 2,702 confirmed new infections Wednesday, the highest daily total so far this year, as the daily number of infections per 100,000 rose to 15.7 as a seven-day rolling average, from 4.2 on Jan. 22.

Most residents in the country can only leave their homes using a number-categorized permission system, normally requested and granted via SMS.