dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greece: Truck on parliament sidewalk checked for explosives

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Police in Greece have halted traffic outside parliament in central Athens after a man drove a pickup truck drove onto a sidewalk in front of the building and reportedly threatened police

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece Monday halted traffic outside parliament in central Athens after a man drove a pickup truck drove onto a sidewalk in front of the building and reportedly threatened police.

Bomb disposal officers checked the vehicle and one cooking gas canister was removed. State-run ERT television reported that the driver had been detained by police.

Lettering in Greek visible on the side of the vehicle read “The Turks govern Greece. Proof inside.”

Following the inspection, the vehicle was towed away and the road reopened.

Greece and Turkey have seen a spike in tension in recent weeks amid an ongoing dispute over sea boundaries and related oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

In Other News
1
Koreas talk on hotline restored after North's missile tests
2
Indian town on edge after 9 die during farm protest
3
Swedish artist under police protection dies in road accident
4
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
5
Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 5 as storm moves into Oman
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top