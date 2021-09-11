Greece's economy to grow 5.9% in 2021, prime minister says

The prime minister put special emphasis on climate change.

“This tragedy of overheating will be avoided only if the planet reduces (carbon) emissions to zero by 2050,” he said, adding that his government will effect a swift transition away from the heavily polluting lignite, or brown coal, into renewable energy.

To help with the transition and also to counteract rising electricity prices, the government will set aside a 150 million-euro ($177 million) fund to help consumers absorb the price rises. In addition, about 24 billion euros ($28 billion) will be invested in environmentally-friendly projects, with the help of EU funds.

While Mitsotakis was touting the achievements of his government despite the pandemic emergency, around 3,500 people protested against vaccine mandates, especially for health workers, and other restrictions including the requirement for those who are not vaccinated to show coronavirus test results at certain places.

The protesters clashed with riot police near the venue, throwing firebombs, firecrackers and stones at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades and gave chase to the protesters. The clashes lasted about an hour, and there were nine arrests.

There were also protest marches by unionists and the extreme left. Participants in the latter burned a U.S. and a European Union flag, as well as electricity bills, but there was no confrontation with police.

Police put the total number of protesters at 21,000.

Demetris Nellas reported from Athens.

Caption Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, left, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, and Armed Forces chief Gen. Konstantinos Floros, cut the ribbon to open the Greek Ministry of Defense's booth, at the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Caption Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, stands next to a Hellenic Coast Guard's Special Forces member, during a visit to Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Caption Greek riot police operate during an anti-vaccine protest rally, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Caption An anti-vaccine protester throws a flare during a rally, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Caption A fire cracker explodes in front of an anti-vaccine protester during a rally, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.