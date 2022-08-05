Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal

“I never expected the Greek government to put me under surveillance with the darkest practices,” Androulakis said, following the resignations on Friday.

He also called on parliament to set up an investigative committee to look into potential political responsibilities for the attempted tapping of his phone. Government spokesman Yannis Oikonomou said that if such a request were to be formally submitted, “the government will respond positively.”

In a Friday evening statement, Oikonomou said the center-right government had sought to “fully brief” Androulakis “as soon as the case of legal surveillance, following the approval of the prosecuting authority, for Mr. Androulakis came to the prime minister’s attention.” However, he said, Androulakis “chose not to respond.”

Oikonomou did not say when Mitsotakis became aware of the “legal surveillance” of the opposition party head, but the government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity said it was on Thursday.

Androulakis, who is also a member of the European Parliament, said he became aware of the Predator bugging attempt after being informed by the European Parliament’s cyber security service a few days before he filed his complaint on July 26.

“Revealing who is behind such sick practices and for whom they are acting is not a personal matter. It is my democratic duty,” Androulakis had said at the time.

In April, Greek financial journalist Thanassis Koukakis said he had been notified by digital rights group Citizen Lab that his phone had been the target of surveillance by Predator software from July to September 2021. The Committee to Protect Journalists had called for a “swift and thorough investigation ... (to) determine who orchestrated that monitoring, and hold them to account.”