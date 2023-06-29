Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, stepping down after crushing election defeat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, announced his decision Thursday to step down after a crushing election defeat.
Tsipras, 48, served as Greece's prime minister from 2015 to 2019 during politically tumultuous years as the country struggled to remain in the euro zone and end a series of international bailouts.
In Sunday’s general election, Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party received just under 18% percent of the vote while the winning New Democracy party topped 40%. Tsipras is expected to stay on as leader until his successor is elected by the party membership.
In Other News
1
How's the weather up there? It'll be harder for Alaska to tell as a...
2
France will deploy 40,000 police officers to quell violence that...
3
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US...
4
$115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in...
5
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures...