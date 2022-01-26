Greek army helps remove vehicles on snow-plagued road

Caption
Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A cyclist passes in front of cars covered with snow in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A car is covered with snow in front of damaged building following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in northern Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A man shovels to free from snow his car, in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A snow plow drives past abandoned vehicles trapped in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Stranded vehicles are covered with snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
People enjoy snow at the Olympic complex in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A woman walks on a frozen road after a snowstorm in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A woman and a man enjoy snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
People walk on the snow-covered main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A woman enjoys snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
People pass inside the snow-covered modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
People walk on a frozen road after a snowstorm as Penteli mountain is seen in the background, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
