Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greek army helps remove vehicles on snow-plagued road

Army crews try to remove vehicles stranded in snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Army crews try to remove vehicles stranded in snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
Army and municipal crews have removed hundreds of vehicles stranded in snow for three days along a tollway linking Athens to the capital’s international airport

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Army and municipal crews removed hundreds of vehicles Wednesday that had been stranded in snow for three days along a road linking Athens to the capital’s international airport, as authorities struggled to clear blocked thoroughfares and restore power to blacked out parts of the city.

Heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece and neighboring Turkey, halting flights, blocking highways, and causing power outages.

Snow blanketed Athens and much of the country on Monday, leaving thousands of drivers trapped on major roads in the Greek capital for hours, with many forced to spend the night in their cars in freezing temperatures.

Many city streets were still impassable on Wednesday, while the snowstorm also knocked out power to several Athens neighborhoods.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered a “personal and sincere apology” to the stranded drivers in remarks made during a Cabinet meeting, but he blamed the road's private operators for mishandling the reaction to the storm.

caption arrowCaption
Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A cyclist passes in front of cars covered with snow in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A cyclist passes in front of cars covered with snow in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A cyclist passes in front of cars covered with snow in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A car is covered with snow in front of damaged building following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in northern Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A car is covered with snow in front of damaged building following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in northern Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A car is covered with snow in front of damaged building following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in northern Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A man shovels to free from snow his car, in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A man shovels to free from snow his car, in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A man shovels to free from snow his car, in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A snow plow drives past abandoned vehicles trapped in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A snow plow drives past abandoned vehicles trapped in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A snow plow drives past abandoned vehicles trapped in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Stranded vehicles are covered with snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Stranded vehicles are covered with snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Stranded vehicles are covered with snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People enjoy snow at the Olympic complex in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People enjoy snow at the Olympic complex in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People enjoy snow at the Olympic complex in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A woman walks on a frozen road after a snowstorm in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A woman walks on a frozen road after a snowstorm in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A woman walks on a frozen road after a snowstorm in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A woman and a man enjoy snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A woman and a man enjoy snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A woman and a man enjoy snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People walk on the snow-covered main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People walk on the snow-covered main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People walk on the snow-covered main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A woman enjoys snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A woman enjoys snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A woman enjoys snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People pass inside the snow-covered modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People pass inside the snow-covered modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People pass inside the snow-covered modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People walk on a frozen road after a snowstorm as Penteli mountain is seen in the background, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People walk on a frozen road after a snowstorm as Penteli mountain is seen in the background, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
People walk on a frozen road after a snowstorm as Penteli mountain is seen in the background, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

In Other News
1
Diplomacy, prayers: Things to know about the Ukraine crisis
2
Carter's dream, almost reached: Guinea worm cases drop to 14
3
Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet
4
U.S. stock futures rise ahead of Fed policy statements
5
Sweden extends virus restrictions; Danes likely to end them
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top