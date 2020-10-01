Greek authorities locate suspected migrant smuggling boat

One coast guard patrol boat and one coast guard lifeboat were near the sailboat, which was located in the morning and hadn't issued a distress signal, the coast guard said. The vessel was drifting but it wasn't immediately clear whether it had a propulsion or steering problem. The coast guard said estimates put the number of people on board at around 60.

Thousands of migrants make their way to Greece each year, the vast majority from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands.